MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old Wright County man has been charged with six felony counts for allegedly sexually abusing a child who was, at the time, 18 months old.
A complaint has been filed against Michael Edmond Richmond, following a search warrant executed at his home in Buffalo. Among the items found were videos and screen shots showing a man believed to be Richmond sexually assaulting the child, who is now 3 years old. The images were determined to have been taken while Richmond was allegedly living at the house of friends, and investigators believe the victim was their daughter.
Forensic analysts determined that, in addition to those videos, over 100 other videos and more than 1,000 photos of suspected child pornography were also found on a hard drive.
Investigators say that Richmond allegedly tried to delete the videos years ago, when he was accused of molesting another child. The hard drive contained tax information and other identifying pieces of information tying it to Richmond.
The complaint says that there were two folders in the hard drive organizing the contents — one marked “Heaven” and the other “Hell.” The latter is where investigators believe Richmond had stored the illegal images.
Among the charges Richmond now faces are first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an underage person, and using minors in a pornographic work.
