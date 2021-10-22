CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is recovering after being shot in the face in St. Paul Friday evening.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. on the 600 block of St. Albans Street, in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and a white truck speeding away from the scene.

Nearby officers located the fleeing truck and stopped it. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Later, officers found a man at the intersection of Dale Street and Thomas Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Investigators determined the two men were in an alley nearby when they were shot by unidentified suspects. The motive has yet to be determined.

The shooting remains under investigation.

