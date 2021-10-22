MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is recovering after being shot in the face in St. Paul Friday evening.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. on the 600 block of St. Albans Street, in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and a white truck speeding away from the scene.READ MORE: Aromatherapy Spray Linked To Deadly Tropical Disease; 1 Minnesotan Among Those Sickened In U.S.
Nearby officers located the fleeing truck and stopped it. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Later, officers found a man at the intersection of Dale Street and Thomas Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.READ MORE: Child Hurt In St. Paul Shooting; Investigation Underway
Investigators determined the two men were in an alley nearby when they were shot by unidentified suspects. The motive has yet to be determined.
The shooting remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Eastbound I-94 Closed At Dowling Avenue After 'Serious Crash'
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Mohamed Noor Resentenced To 57 Months For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Shooting Death
- ‘We Will Not Tolerate Sexual Misconduct In Any Form’: Minnesota Colleges Investigating Alleged Sex Competition
- NOAA’s Winter Outlook Is An ‘Equal Chances’ One For Minnesota, So What’s That Mean?