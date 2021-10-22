MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for a man they say hit and killed a 55-year-old man with a stolen vehicle on Friday morning.
Police were called to the the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood around 5 a.m. There they found a 30-year-old man arguing with a woman inside a vehicle.
When officers first engaged with the couple, the man gave them a false name. Officers determined the man’s real name and found he had multiple felony warrants. Officers tried to take the man into custody. The man resisted and struggled with officers.
The man fled on foot, and stole a white Lexus that was unattended, parked on the 200 block of Bridlewood Drive.
Officers did not go after the vehicle but a short time later they heard a crash nearby. Officers found the stolen Lexus at the intersection of Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court.
They found an unresponsive 55-year-old man who appeared to have been struck by the vehicle, lying in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Brian S. Reed, of St. Paul.
The St. Paul Canine Unit responded and attempted to track the suspect’s location but did not find the suspect.
No arrests have been made.
