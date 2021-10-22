MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has 34 new troopers. On Friday, the agency swore in its newest group of cadets.

After months of rigorous training, the cadets became Minnesota State troopers. While all the new troopers were wearing the same uniform during a ceremony, they have very different back stories.

Trooper Logan Knip will be assigned to Maple Grove.

“I would say it’s a melting pot and a melting pool of everything you could think of,” she said of her class.

A Minnesota National Guard alum, Knip is one of five women to take the oath.

“I think it’s a great example that females can be leaders, not just within different professions, but within law enforcement,” she said.

LeeTou Yang is leading a charge, too. He’s the eighth Hmong trooper ever in the state. He calls it an honor to represent his community.

“But not just the Hmong community…I’m proud to represent Minnesota overall,” he said.

This standout class also includes two pilots, 12 veterans, a world-record-holding barefoot skier, and, to top it off, the tallest trooper ever in state history.

“When people first see me, their impression is ‘Oh my goodness, he’s so tall, it’s a little bit scary,'” Kristian Jensen said. “But very quickly I introduce myself, show them who I am, and then they are hopefully very happy to meet me.”

A gentle giant, Jensen is a former international school teacher. With a large SUV assignment and some uniform adjustments like an elongated coat, he is fit to serve.

“These are actually two jackets sewn together, so the hem is actually right here under the beltline,” he said, describing his jacket.

The class of new troopers will hit the road Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Patrol is looking for more recruits. More information can be found here.