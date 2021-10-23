MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people are hurt after a house explosion that happened around 5:30 a.m.
The house is on the 33000 block of Hilary Circle, near the airport.
Authorities say everyone did get out of the home, and no critical injuries have been reported. Authorities have found three men and two women — one of which was still inside the house as first responders arrived — and are searching for a sixth person said to have been in the house.
The five that have been found have been taken to area hospitals, two of of them having been airlifted. Their injuries are all said to be non-life threatening though.
There’s no word on a possible cause as it’s still very early into the investigation.
Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.
