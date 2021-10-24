MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.
The sheriff’s department said the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo. Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the plane.
A news release from the sheriff’s department offered “deepest condolences to the family of the victims” and said the office will “share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks
- After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Buffalo Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old