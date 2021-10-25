MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody after allegedly shooting into a Brooklyn Park residence Monday afternoon while people were home.
Police say it happened on the 7300 block of Unity Lane at 1 p.m. Officers spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene as they arrived, but they “were able to disable the car” after a brief chase.
Two suspects were arrested, and two stolen guns were recovered from their vehicle. Police say no one was hurt.
