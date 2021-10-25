MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Farmers in western Minnesota are coming together to help a family when they need it most.

Last weekend, 24-year-old Karson Lindblad passed away unexpectedly.

Karson grew up on a farm near the town of Boyd and went to Dawson-Boyd High School.

“His kindness. And he was just being him. He was a giver, not looking for the spotlight,” said Karson’s dad, Kevin Lindblad.

Even during his high school and college years, Karson never wanted to be the star but he wanted to be good. He went on to play football at Dakota State in Madison, South Dakota, where he excelled both on and off the field.

“We would have a normal conversation and you’d look over and he’d just have this smirk on his face like he was ready to say something. He was always the funny one with his one-liners,” said Kendra Lindblad, Karson’s sister. “I was always so proud of him. I’d go to every, single football game. I wanted a picture after every, single game and I’d give him a hug after every, single game.”

But on Saturday, Karson’s family received heartbreaking news. Karson had died unexpectedly in his sleep. As the Lindblads mourned the loss of their brother and son, something unexpected was about to happen.

“We found out on 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night. And this is Monday morning, and all the community has turned out to combine the crops I had left,” said Kevin, pointing to a long row of combines.

As Kevin puts it, the trucks and combines just kept coming and coming — proving there are no limits when it comes to the kindness of neighbors.

“My dad is the strongest man, he doesn’t like people doing things for him. So to see people coming out and showing support like that, I know it meant a lot to him and it means a lot to us,” said Kendra.

In 3.5 hours, neighbors harvested about 300 acres of corn. Kevin said it would have taken him about a week to do that on his own.

“It’s more than the machinery it’s all those people in it,” said Kevin. “I tried to hug and shake every hand that was here today. You can say thank you….it’s not enough.”

Most of the farmers who helped the Lindblad’s have not harvested their own crops yet, but they didn’t hesitate to put a grieving family before themselves.

“Through this worst thing that’s happened to us, that I can think of, we felt God’s love today and people’s love and it’s amazing, “said Kevin.

About 60 people volunteered to make sure the Lindblads corn got harvest.