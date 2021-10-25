MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control over of a metro area nursing home on Monday, they say, to ensure residents’ safety.
The MDH has filed for receivership for control over Twin Cities Garden Nursing Home while operations and management issues at a facility are addressed, according to the MDH news release.READ MORE: COVID In MN: MDH Reports 22 More Deaths As Latest Positivity Rate Drops Below 8%
Twin City Gardens Nursing Home has 31 residents and 61 employees. The MDH was granted receivership on Oct. 22 by a Ramsey County judge. The MDH has arranged for Pathway Health, a professional management organization, to serve as the facility’s managing agent during the receivership.
During this year, the MDH has been on-site to conduct complaint investigations several times. During their most recent on-site visits between Oct. 12 and Oct. 21, the MDH surveyors documented multiple findings regarding patient care and services, said the news release.
In addition, last week the MDH staff found evidence of staff payroll checks being returned with insufficient funds, and unpaid bills for oxygen, insurance and medications.READ MORE: ‘Hopefully People Will Realize It’s Not Over’: Doctors Urge Caution for Indoor And Holiday Gatherings Amid Pandemic
“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are focused on a smooth transition that meets the needs of families, residents and staff.”
The MDH and the temporary management team will maintain the facilities’ operations to support staff, and ensure patients receive quality care.
The MDH Health Regulation Division Director Martha Burton Santibáñez said they’re working with family members and residents through the transition.MORE NEWS: St. Paul Mayor: City Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine By End Of 2021
More On WCCO.com:
- Truck Goes Through ‘Ice’ In Barron County In DWI, Sheriff’s Dept. Reports
- Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation
- Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks
- 2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Next To Northwest Wisconsin Home