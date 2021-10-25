MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A trial is underway after Minnesota-based Dairy Queen filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts company over the use of the “Blizzard” name.
Dairy Queen filed a lawsuit in 2018 against W.B. Mason, accusing the company of trademark infringement, unfair competition and trademark dilution. The lawsuit claims W.B. Mason’s wrongfully used the Blizzard name on its spring water bottles.
On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Richard Nelson is presiding over the bench trial in St. Paul, deciding on the merits of the case.
Dairy Queen, which says its trademarks for Blizzard date back to 1946, is seeking undisclosed damages and for W.B. Mason to stop using the name.
