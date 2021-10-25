MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A woman walking a dog on the side of a Blaine road was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon, police report.
The victim was hit near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast at about 12:34 p.m.
The suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on 109th Avenue when it struck the woman. Following the crash, the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.
Police say officers did track down the suspected vehicle, but they aren’t saying anything about who was behind the wheel. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
