MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Sian-Rose Tappo.
According to police, Tappo was last seen Monday afternoon near Lincoln School.
"At that time, it appears that Sian-Rose left the area voluntarily. At this point in the investigation this does not appear to be suspicious," police said.
Tappo is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, dark brown eyes, with bleached blonde hair in front and darker hair in back. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with tie dye colors and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111.
