MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Tuesday evening in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5 p.m. near Wadena on Highway 71 and 190th Street.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount