MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say that a 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night after allegedly assaulting two people with a hand saw.
The Bemidji Police Department says officers encountered the assault victims while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance shortly after 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of Irvine Avenue Northwest. When approaching the area, officers heard what sounded like gunshots and a voice yelling "put the gun down."
As officers were pulled into the area, they saw a vehicle leaving. The officers stopped the vehicle and learned that it had been in the area of the shooting. Inside the vehicle were four people, who of which who said they were assaulted by a man with a hand saw. They identified the suspect as a 40-year-old Ponemah man. Officers found the suspect at a nearby residence and arrested him. Another man at the residence was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.
Emergency crews brought one of the victims to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment. The other victim was flown to a Fargo hospital for more advanced care.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
