MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We all have our favorite holidays, and for some people that includes Halloween.
According to a survey, nearly a quarter of Americans say Halloween is their favorite holiday.
Two in five say they like it, but it isn’t their favorite.
On the flipside, one in five say they don’t really like Halloween and 10% of people don’t celebrate it at all.
