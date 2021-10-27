Here's How To Ensure Your Furnace Is Winter-ReadyWith a chilly week ahead, many homeowners may be thinking of turning on their furnaces for the first time this season.

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween WeekendThe sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week, says WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Observed In Parts Of MinnesotaWCCO's Mike Augustyniak says Thursday's high temperature represented the coolest since April 25, and a number of days in the extended forecast are expected to be in the same ballpark.

'We Might Run Out Of Them': Minnesotans Buying Snow Blowers Anticipating Supply Chain IssuesDiamond Lake Hardware in Minneapolis sells a tool called The Ultimate Scraper. The product, used for clearing driveways and sidewalks of ice and snow, is made in North Dakota. With the supply issues in many industries, even something made so close to Minnesota still might run out this season.

NOAA's Winter Outlook Is An 'Equal Chances' One For Minnesota, So What's That Mean?The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its winter outlook for the U.S., covering the months of December, January, and February. In it, Minnesota and Wisconsin are forecast to have "equal chances" for above-, near-, and below-normal temperature and precipitation. So what does that mean?