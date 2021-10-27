CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in figuring out why four puppies were left at a golf course.

The Chaska Police Department said Wednesday that four puppies were left at the Chaska Town Course shortly before 9 a.m. The person who dropped off the dogs was possibly driving a red-colored Nissan pickup truck with a chrome package and a cooler in the back.

Anyone with information on the puppies is asked to call police at 952-361-1231.