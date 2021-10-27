MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in figuring out why four puppies were left at a golf course.
The Chaska Police Department said Wednesday that four puppies were left at the Chaska Town Course shortly before 9 a.m. The person who dropped off the dogs was possibly driving a red-colored Nissan pickup truck with a chrome package and a cooler in the back.
Anyone with information on the puppies is asked to call police at 952-361-1231.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- MN Weather: Showers And Rumbles Wednesday As Slow Storm System Moves Into State
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack