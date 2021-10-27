MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5 p.m. near Wadena on Highway 71 and 190th Street.
According to the state patrol, a motorist in a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle veered over the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling southbound on the highway.
The two occupants of the Cadillac were killed in the crash. The driver was a 58-year-old Anoka woman and the passenger a 57-year-old Park Rapids man.
The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old Canton, Mississippi man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.
