CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5 p.m. near Wadena on Highway 71 and 190th Street.

According to the state patrol, a motorist in a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle veered over the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling southbound on the highway.

The two occupants of the Cadillac were killed in the crash. The driver was a 58-year-old Anoka woman and the passenger a 57-year-old Park Rapids man.

The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old Canton, Mississippi man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.