BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO)– A Catholic congregation in Burnsville is grieving after their priest was killed Monday afternoon while riding a bicycle.

Father Denny Dempsey, the pastor at Church of the Risen Savior, died after being struck by a car in Rosemount, near the intersection of County Road 42 and 145th Street West. First-responders pronounced Dempsey dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man with a long history of speeding and driving with a revoked license was arrested and questioned. The man has since been released pending further investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.

On Wednesday, parishioners at the Church of the Risen Savior were grappling with the sudden loss of their beloved pastor, whom they remembered as full of life during his four decades of ministry. They also said that Dempsey, 73, died doing something he loved: riding his bicycle, which he often did to get to church.

“We learned last night that Fr. Dennis Dempsey was called home to our Heavenly Father,” the church shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday. “We know this news will be devastating to many who know and so loved him. Our hearts are broken.”

Before becoming pastor at Church of the Risen Savior, Dempsey was pastor at another parish in Northfield for 15 years. He also served in missions to Venezuela. While he was only pastor at the Burnsville church for a matter of months, he left a significant impact. Fluent in Spanish, he held services in both English and Spanish to a vibrant community.

“You should love your neighbor as yourself,” said Kevin Rotty, the director of liturgy at the Church of the Risen Savior. “I guess the way we reconcile the manner in which Denny was struck on the road by a driver who, by all accounts, probably shouldn’t have been driving…I can only think that Denny would want us to include that driver as our neighbor as well. As someone who deserves to be forgiven.”

Father Denny Dempsey’s life will be celebrated with a vigil at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Northfield on Friday evening. A funeral Mass is slated to be held Saturday at the Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville.