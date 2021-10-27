MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis public school district is offering to give middle school students the choice to receive a Metro Transit Go To card at no cost, in response to the continuing shortage of bus drivers in the district.
“A student’s Go To Card will replace their yellow bus transportation service. Once they receive their Go To Card, students will be unassigned from their bus stop,” the district said. “If a family would like to return to yellow bus service for their student, they will need to return the Go To Card to their school and request transportation.”
Middle school students and students in grades 6-8 who are eligible for yellow bus transportation can all request a Metro Transit card.READ MORE: St. Paul Schools Shifting Schedules, Giving Older Students Metro Transit Cards Due To Bus Driver Shortage
This move follows a similar one made by St. Paul Public Schools last month. School officials there told WCCO they are giving some high school students Metro Transit cards and telling them to take public transit buses.
Click here for more information.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- MN Weather: Showers And Rumbles Wednesday As Slow Storm System Moves Into State
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack