(Originally published Oct. 26, 2021)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a triple shooting Tuesday south of downtown that involves young victims.

It happened on the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood at about 3:26 p.m. Officers arrived to find two boys and a man injured, all with injuries that aren’t life threatening. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say the gunshots came from a moving vehicle, which fled the scene after the shooting. More information on this case is expected to be released Thursday.