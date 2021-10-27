MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators believe a fire on Oct. 14 in rural Winsted was intentionally set as an incendiary device was found at the scene, located along Grass Lake Road. Winsted is about 40 minutes west of Minneapolis.
While local officials and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the sheriff’s office at 320-864-3134.
