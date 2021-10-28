MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Minnesotans will now have access to a new tool for learning about crime activity in the state.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) launched Tuesday the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer – a tool that allows users to sort through data about criminal activity and other information reported by local law enforcement agencies.
“The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer makes crime information available in more dynamic ways than ever before,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.
According to the release, the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be launched in phases. Currently, the tool has data on firearms discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in crime reporting by type.
The BCA says more data will be added in the coming months:
The system contains data from the beginning of 2021, except for use-of-force data, which goes back to 2020, the release said. The data will be published quarterly on the last Mondays of January, April, July, and October.
The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer is available at cde.state.mn.us
