MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in north Minneapolis extinguished a house fire early Thursday morning.
Officials say firefighters began battling the fire around 6:20 a.m., at a one-and-a-half story residential home on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North.
A second alarm was called for additional personnel and equipment about an hour later.
No injuries were reported, and the house appeared to be vacant. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is the third structure fire reported in the last day that took place within a mile radius. On Wednesday, crews extinguished fires at two homes on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North. Officials say Wednesday’s fires do not appear suspicious.
