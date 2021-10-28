MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– Business owners inside an old office building in southwest Minneapolis are convinced the place is haunted.

They are letting the public in this weekend for a closer look.

The two-story building at 5516 Lyndale Ave. S. has stood for decades as the home of a car dealership and real estate company.

“I kind of started to notice there was this odd kind of feeling,” Echo Bodine said.

But in January, a consignment shop and The Center for Intuitive Living moved in.

“He loves to touch people on the shoulder. I’ve had him play with my hair,” Bodine said.

Bodine says the people who work inside realized they weren’t alone.

“I just turned around and there was a guy standing there,” Bodine said.

A psychic, author, and ghost hunter for more than 50 years, Bodine believes there are two ghosts who live there. One with a sense of humor.

“At first I didn’t know what was going on until I got to know this guy better. Then I figured out he’s quite the little prankster,” Bodine said.

Bodine says on some days, stuff would pull out of offices and drop on the floor.

“We’d be like what happened! Then I’d always hear this little laughter in the background,” Bodine said.

And yes, she knows not everyone believes in such things.

“What people don’t understand is that a ghost is just the soul of somebody who’s chosen not to go on to the other side,” Bodine said.

It’s why on Oct. 30, before they vacate the building to make room for a new liquor store location, they’d like the public to see for themselves.

“We thought one more big hurrah then we’ll let it go,” Bodine said.

They are inviting the curious to bring their cameras, an open mind and to trust the voice within.

“It will be fun to see what we can find,” Bodine said.

If you’d like to take part in the ghost hunt at 5516 Lyndale Ave. S., the tour runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Admission is free.