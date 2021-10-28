GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN (WCCO) — A Golden Valley man has was arrested and charged Thursday with receiving and distributing child pornography.
The United States Attorney's Office District of Minnesota said that John Scott Enderlein, 59, was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI and made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court.
Enderlein is charged with five counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, the release said.
According to court documents, in January, Enderlein knowingly downloaded and distributed multiple video files depicting graphic child sexual abuse.
In December 1995, Enderlein was also convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and was required to register as a sex offender, according to authorities.
