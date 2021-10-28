MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Farmington police are investigating a triple homicide, and say they’ve arrested one person.
Police say they went to visit a home on the 5400 block of 183rd Street West on a welfare check at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found three adults dead inside the home.
A man was taken into custody at the scene, and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
“I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public. We are not looking for any additional suspects,” Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Farmington police in the investigation.
The victims have not yet been identified, nor has the man police arrested.
