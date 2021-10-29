MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers who went missing on Thursday.
Rena Brown, 15, was last seen around the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue around 8:30 p.m. She was reported a runaway on Friday morning, and police do not believe her disappearance to be suspicious.
Police say Brown has black hair and brown eyes, and it is not clear what she was last wearing. She has ties to the Pine County area.
Tiara Valencia-Larose, 13, was last seen around Bemidji Middle School and was reported a runaway at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
She is described as having brown eyes and black hair, and was last ween wearing a black hoodie, skinny blue jeans and black high top Jordan tennis shoes. She was also carrying a grey Jordan backpack. Police do not think her disappearance is suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111.