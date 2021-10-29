MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Murder charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Farmington man who is accused of killing family members in a triple homicide.
The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Blake Maloney with three felony charges of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation in connection to the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Maloney allegedly fatally shot his 23-year-old brother and his 55-year-old father on Oct. 25 inside the Farmington residence. A couple days later, he killed his father's ex-wife with a hammer after she arrived at the home.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and Maloney inside the residence.
If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.