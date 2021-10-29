MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is getting some viral attention after her baby decided to launch a light-hearted “attack” during a recent meeting.
State Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn is a Democrat who represents the Eden Prairie area. She was speaking as part of a house committee’s virtual meeting when her baby decided to make a guest appearance — and then needed all of mom’s attention!
The baby started pinching her nose, at which point the representative said: “As I’m being attacked by my 15-month-old I will now ask Mr. Carlson to share a little bit more.”
The lawmaker has been known to openly show what it looks like to be a full time working mom. She’s even carried her babies with her in the capitol.
Kotyza-Witthuhn is a mother of four.