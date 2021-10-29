CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
The Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis is throwing a Studio 54 Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Also, they shared these cocktail recipes perfect for a creepy night.

Hoi Polloi

  • 3/4 oz Lime
  • 3/4 oz Ginger Syrup
  • 1/4 oz Grenadine
  • 1 oz Pimm’s No. 1
  • 1/2 oz Rye Whiskey
  • 1/2 oz Giffard Banane du Bresil
  • 2 dashes Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
  • 2 oz Seltzer
Liza Minnelli Martini

  • 1/2 oz Lemon
  • 1/2 oz Raspberry Syrup
  • 1 oz Bombay Sapphire (infused with Red Hots!)
  • 2 oz Martini Rose Demi-Sec Sparkling Wine