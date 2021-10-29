The Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis is throwing a Studio 54 Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Hoi Polloi
- 3/4 oz Lime
- 3/4 oz Ginger Syrup
- 1/4 oz Grenadine
- 1 oz Pimm’s No. 1
- 1/2 oz Rye Whiskey
- 1/2 oz Giffard Banane du Bresil
- 2 dashes Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
- 2 oz Seltzer
Liza Minnelli Martini
- 1/2 oz Lemon
- 1/2 oz Raspberry Syrup
- 1 oz Bombay Sapphire (infused with Red Hots!)
- 2 oz Martini Rose Demi-Sec Sparkling Wine