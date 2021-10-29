Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend.
After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend.
Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s.
As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a haunting dense fog, but temperatures should reach the upper 50s, which is above average this time of year.
As for Sunday, which is Halloween, expect a colder day in the high 40s, but sunny conditions will stick around going into the week.