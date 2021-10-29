MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The colder temperatures on our way may have you reaching for your thermostat. But who controls the heat in your house?
Indiana Michigan Power’s newly released “thermostat rumble” survey shows half said they control the thermostat, while the other half said it’s a mutual decision that can sometimes turn into an all-out brawl.
And in some cases, the decision is an act of subterfuge.
“I was able to figure out how to manipulate the thermostat at our former house to fool my husband into thinking we had the heat or air turned at the temperature he wanted,” one survey respondent wrote.
“These results highlight that when it comes to the thermostat, it’s not one size fits all,” said Katie Davis, vice president External Affairs and Customer Experience at I&M. “Our goal is to help our customers find the best balance of comfort and savings when it comes to heating and cooling their homes.”