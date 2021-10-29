Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween WeekendWhile the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend.

30 Years Ago: A Look Back On Record-Breaking 1991 Halloween BlizzardThe Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is a story that is brought up year after year -- and for good reason. The record-setting storm has become a badge of honor. By the end of the event, which stretched for days, the Twin Cities received more than 28 inches of fresh snow, the biggest storm still on record.

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through ThursdayThe raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren't going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday.

Here's How To Ensure Your Furnace Is Winter-ReadyWith a chilly week ahead, many homeowners may be thinking of turning on their furnaces for the first time this season.

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween WeekendThe sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week, says WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.