MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A firefighter was hurt and a person was rescued from a house fire in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.
The fire started shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the porch fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to the first and second floors of the home.
Officials say the firefighter hurt their ankle after falling into a hole in the floor.
Two other firefighters were checked out for possible overexertion. The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital.
Crews found one cat who had died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
