MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire has damaged a quad-plex in Maple Grove overnight.
The fire happened along Juneau Lane North at 93rd.
At least three people were attended to by first responders with North Ambulance, but reportedly only as a precautionary measure.
All residents were evacuated.
