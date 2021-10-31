MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after a shooting took place in north Minneapolis Sunday night.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:18 P.M. in the area of 3600 block of Fremont Avenue North.
North Memorial Medical Center notified MPD that an adult man with a gunshot wound was being treated at the hospital. Police confirmed the man was involved in the shooting on Fremont Ave.
The man later died at the hospital from his wounds. Police say preliminary information indicates that the shooter and the victim knew one another and that it appeared to be an isolated incident.
Little else is known at this time.