MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety unit goes to the city’s voters this week.
The idea on Tuesday’s ballot has its roots in the abolish-the-police movement that erupted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.READ MORE: Minneapolis Ballot Guide: Controversial Public Safety Ballot Question
It draws strong support from younger Black activists energized by Floyd’s death, as well as from some Black and white residents across this liberal city.
But the plan, which would drop a requirement that the city have a minimum number of police officers, has aroused concern in some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods, where many Black residents fear it would make them more vulnerable just as violent crime is spiking.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX