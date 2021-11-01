MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody and a woman is being treated for stab wounds after an eight-hour standoff Monday in Belgrade.
Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Washburn Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a welfare check after a 911 caller said they were sent a photo of an injured woman inside the residence.
Officers set up a perimeter and a SWAT team was called in for negotiations with the suspect. The victim was later released from the home, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The suspect finally exited the home and was arrested at about 6 p.m. Police say criminal charges will likely be filed against him.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.
