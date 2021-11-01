MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After postponing his stadium tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenny Chesney is now planning on rocking out at U.S Bank Stadium this coming summer.
On Monday, Chesney announced the Here and Now 2022 tour that kicks off in April 2022 and runs through late August.
Chesney — along with special guests — will play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 6.
"When we realized we weren't getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world," Chesney said in a release. "My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage."
The lineup includes Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.
I’m so excited to finally be able to say we’re bringing the music back to the road in 2022 with @danandshay, @OldDominion and @carlypearce + adding shows at @BofAstadium in Charlotte, NC, and @crewstadium in Columbus, OH. More info at https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/wtm9s0l5I3
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 1, 2021
All those who bought tickets before remain in their original seats at each stadium. For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, click here.
