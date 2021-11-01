MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a string of carjackings and attempted carjackings in the city’s south side Monday evening.

The first reported armed carjacking happened at about 6:14 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Lake Street.

An attempted carjacking at gunpoint happened at about 6:48 p.m. on the 4800 block of Upton Avenue South. The victim told police the suspects arrived and fled in an SUV.

Four minutes later, a person was carjacked at gunpoint on the 4700 block of Garfield Avenue South by four males who fled in a black SUV.

Just after 7 p.m., a driver was robbed in an attempted carjacking on the 3800 block of Pillsbury Avenue South, also by four suspects in an SUV.

At about 7:36 p.m., there was another attempted carjacking at gunpoint by suspects who were also in a black SUV on the 4800 block of Harriet Avenue South.

And about 12 minutes later, another driver was carjacked at gunpoint on the 1500 block of West Lake Street.

Police have not confirmed yet if they think these crimes are linked.

On Friday night, six armed carjackings were reported in south Minneapolis in a five-hour period.

Police say there has been an average of 1.5 carjackings reported per day in the city. There have been 457 carjackings so far this year. There were 401 in all of 2020 — a 286% increase over 2019, where only 104 were reported.

Check back for more details in this developing story.