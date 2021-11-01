MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the next day, decisions you make will impact everything from school investments to housing affordability and community safety.

On your ballot, you can expect to see candidates for mayor and city council, school boards, possibly park boards. Some will also see bonding and levy questions. St. Paul and Minneapolis are asking residents about rent control and stabilization.

Minneapolis has two charter amendment proposals to give the mayor more power and replace the city’s police department with a department of public safety.

Early voting is up 75% in Hennepin County and an astounding 143% in Minneapolis compared to the last city election year in 2017. Lines have been long at the Minneapolis early voting center. Also, a strong turnout is still expected on Election Day.

Fueling the surge is the debate over the future of the Minneapolis Police. Yes 4 Minneapolis, the group that wants to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, says their internal polling shows them slightly ahead but admits it’s going to be close.

One change that all voters should know about from the 2020 election is that ballots that were postmarked on Election Day then could still be counted. That is no longer the case. You have until 3 p.m. Election Day to return absentee ballots to the early voting center in Northeast Minneapolis. Your absentee ballot will not be accepted at your polling place, but you will be able to vote in person.

Many Minneapolis voters say they are driven by the public safety question. One father and son WCCO talked with said they are voting against it.

“Living in North Minneapolis, the gunshots are constant. Every single night it’s like living in a war zone,” Nicholas Jester said.

“Just the safety for my little brother, just to know I was able to play outside when I was young,” Isaiah Jester said.

Passions are just as strong on the other side of the issue.

“I feel like the system in place isn’t working, and if it isn’t working, we need to change it,” Gabriel Molina said.

“I think it’s important that we establish safe environments for everyone in Minneapolis, regardless of who you are or where you live,” Max Yuetz said.

If you sent in your absentee ballot and want to make sure it got there in time, you can check your absentee ballot status on the Secretary of State’s website. If they have not received your ballot, you can still go to your polling place Tuesday and vote.