MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sammy Hagar has been announced as the headliner for the Lakefront Music Fest’s Friday “rock night” in 2022.
Hagar and his band The Circle will play July 8 at the Prior Lake event, which is held at Lakefront Park. Hagar is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Hagar joins Toby Keith, Collective Soul and Ned LeDoux on the fest roster. One more artist is yet to be announced.
Lady A, originally scheduled as the headliner this year, had to cancel due to a health emergency, event organizers said. The previous edition featured artists Brad Paisley, Steve Miller Band and Joan Jett.
The two-day festival was created by the Prior Lake Rotary Club.
