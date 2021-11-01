MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking after being caught with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Buster Travoire Gaston, 45, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars and 10 years of supervised release for his role in a multi-drug trafficking conspiracy.
According to court documents, Gaston was stopped by a state trooper in June of 2019 while he was traveling across Minnesota. The car he and another individual were in was “loaded with drugs,” prosecutors said.
A search of the vehicle produced eight pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, two pounds of cocaine, four boxes of marijuana edibles, three vacuum-sealed bags of THC wax, three bags of marihuana buds, and nine mason jars containing a liquid PCP mixture.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX