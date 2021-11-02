Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Colorado, Minneapolis News, Thorrin Jacob Hacker, Wanted Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated sexual assault in Colorado has been spotted in the Twin Cities.

Fountain police in Colorado said on Tuesday that there have been confirmed sightings of the suspect, Thorrin Jacob Hacker, in the Minneapolis area as recently as Sunday.

Hacker, 30, may be driving a red BMW E-30 sedan with ETHORTY as vanity Minnesota license plates. He’s described as 6-foot-4, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

(credit: Fountain Police Department)

Police say not to approach Hacker if he’s seen and to contact law enforcement immediately.