By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m.

An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said.

The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured.