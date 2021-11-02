MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Citing declining birth rates, Allina Health says Regina Hospital’s Family Birth Center in Hastings will close after more than 67 years of delivering babies.
In a statement shared with WCCO Tuesday, Allina Health announced it will be moving all inpatient labor and delivery services to one location at the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota, effective Feb. 3, 2022.
Allina Health said the landscape of obstetric services “continues to evolve,” including women having babies later in life with smaller families
“There has been a significant decline in birth rates at Regina for the past few years and the rates are projected to continue to decline,” Allina Health said.
While the birth center is closing, Allina Health says it is making investments in the Hastings community that will improve the experience of patients.
Read the full statement from Allina Health below:
For years, United and Regina Hospitals have successfully collaborated to deliver care for our east region communities in many ways, including advancing cardiovascular, cancer, mental health, and general surgery services together. As part of our on-going commitment to provide a seamless care experience in the east metro, Allina Health will move all inpatient labor and delivery services to one location at the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota, effective Feb. 3, 2022.
Regina Hospital’s Family Birth Center is an outstanding inpatient program with extraordinary team members who have delivered thousands of babies for more than 67 years. We are proud of the decades of exceptional care delivered at the Family Birth Center and are thankful for how well providers and staff have served the larger Hastings community.
The landscape of obstetric services continues to evolve with contributing factors, such as women delaying their pregnancies to later in life and having smaller families. There has been a significant decline in birth rates at Regina for the past few years and the rates are projected to continue to decline.
A stronger partnership among United and Regina Hospitals, allows us to provide a broad array of inpatient obstetric services such as, onsite perinatology, neonatology/NICU, and integrative medicine at United Hospital, while maintaining seamless care locally in the Hastings community for prenatal, post-partum and women’s health needs.
Allina Health is committed to strengthening care in the east metro. At Regina Hospital, Allina Health is investing in enhancing outpatient mental health and addiction services including adult intensive addiction, mental health partial hospitalization and day treatment programs. The investments we are making in the Hastings community will improve the experience for our patients and our community for years to come.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX