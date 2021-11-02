MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Citing declining birth rates, Allina Health says Regina Hospital’s Family Birth Center in Hastings will close after more than 67 years of delivering babies.

In a statement shared with WCCO Tuesday, Allina Health announced it will be moving all inpatient labor and delivery services to one location at the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota, effective Feb. 3, 2022.

Allina Health said the landscape of obstetric services “continues to evolve,” including women having babies later in life with smaller families

“There has been a significant decline in birth rates at Regina for the past few years and the rates are projected to continue to decline,” Allina Health said.

While the birth center is closing, Allina Health says it is making investments in the Hastings community that will improve the experience of patients.

Read the full statement from Allina Health below: