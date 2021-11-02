MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis police officer Ty Jindra was convicted Tuesday of stealing drugs from suspects while on duty.
The United States Attorney’s Office says Jindra, 29, “abused his position in order to obtain controlled substances including methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, tramadol, and other drugs by deception and by conducting unconstitutional searches and seizures.”
The FBI assisted the Minneapolis Police Department with the investigation into his misconduct, which took place between September of 2017 and October of 2019.
Investigators found that Jindra, from Elk River, would obtain drugs while on duty, often though illegal searches. He then wouldn’t report, log or submit the drugs into evidence, and he wouldn’t tell his fellow officers about the theft.
Jindra was convicted of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception, in addition to a couple counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.
He faces up to 14 years in prison. His sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.
