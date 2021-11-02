Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings lost more than a primetime game Sunday after one of the team’s top defensive players suffered an injury.

According to the team, defensive end Danielle Hunter tore a pectoral muscle during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s now heading to the injured reserve list and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hunter, 27, leads the team in sacks with six recorded over seven games. D.J. Wonnum is expected to take over the starting defensive end spot.

Hunter missed the 2020 season with a neck injury.

The Vikings are 3-4 after the loss to the Cowboys.