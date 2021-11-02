MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings lost more than a primetime game Sunday after one of the team’s top defensive players suffered an injury.
According to the team, defensive end Danielle Hunter tore a pectoral muscle during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s now heading to the injured reserve list and will miss the remainder of the season.
RELATED: Cousins, Vikings Offense Leaving Far Too Many Tries Short
Hunter, 27, leads the team in sacks with six recorded over seven games. D.J. Wonnum is expected to take over the starting defensive end spot.
Hunter missed the 2020 season with a neck injury.
The Vikings are 3-4 after the loss to the Cowboys.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX