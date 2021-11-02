MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz on Monday co-convened the first Council of Governors meeting under the Biden Administration, an advisory board of government and Cabinet secretaries focused on building state and national collaboration on major national security issues, including matters related to the National Guard.
Walz was appointed by Biden to co-chair the board in July, along with Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Walz previously served on the council for the 2019-2020 term.
“I’m honored to have convened the first Council of Governors Meeting,” Walz said. “I look forward to working closely with the Council and the federal government on these important security issues.”
Walz said he is “proud to serve as co-chair to lead this bipartisan group of governors in strengthening the state-federal partnership on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions.” Walz, who served in the Army National Guard for 24 years, deployed the Minnesota National Guard to respond to civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the council met to discuss the board’s previous accomplishments and outline priorities for the coming months. Those priorities will be finalized in January.
The council was first established by President Barack Obama in 2010, and includes the defense secretary, homeland security secretary, and heads of the Coast Guard and National guard, along with 10 governors. In addition to Walz and DeWine, Biden appointed Delaware Gov. John Carney, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX