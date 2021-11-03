MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Smokers, e-cigarette users and tobacco chewers will soon be paying more in St. Paul, and having a harder time finding a retailer.
An ordinance was passed unanimously Wednesday by the St. Paul City Council that will increase the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes to $10, as well as smokeless tobacco cans.
The ordinance also bans the use of coupons and cost promotions for all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
The ordinance, which is expected to go into effect in early December, will also create two types of tobacco licenses: one for tobacco stores and one for convenience stores.
Retailers will also have to be at least a half-mile apart, and liquor stores won’t be able to sell flavored and menthol tobacco products. The number of tobacco licenses given out by the city will also be reduce over time.
Cities across Minnesota have enacted several tobacco laws in the past couple years, with most centered on raising the minimum age of purchase and banning the sale of flavored products. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law in May of 2020 that raised the minimum age to 21.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency
- More Election More Election Results
- Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX