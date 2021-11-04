MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Eau Claire police officer shot and killed a person Wednesday who allegedly broke into a home and stabbed a woman, the department says.
Eau Claire police say that around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Selma Street after receiving a report that someone had broken into the home.
The caller said there were two people inside, and the intruder – who could be heard screaming on the call – had armed themself with a knife.
Police say the intruder stabbed a woman inside the home.
Two Eau Claire officers entered the house, and when they saw the intruder, one of the officers fired their weapon and struck them.
Despite life-saving efforts by officers and EMS, the intruder, a 30-year-old Eau Claire resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The woman who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a nearby facility.
The two officers were 24-year and 19-year veterans of the department. They are both on administrative assignment pending review of the investigation.
The case is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.
